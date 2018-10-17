Always conducted myself with integrity: Sanath Jayasuriya

Colombo : Sri Lankan cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya on Tuesday refused to comment on the ICC’s charge of non-cooperation in an ongoing anti-corruption probe but insisted that he has always conducted himself with “integrity and transparency”. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday charged Jayasuriya for violating the anti-corruption code which deals with non-cooperation in investigations. However, he was not accused of indulging in any corrupt activity. “…I am initially required to submit my response within 14 days. I am under strict legal advise that no comment is to be made in respect of the above charges as such a course would offend the ICC Rules,” Jayasuriya said in a statement. “I have always conducted myself with integrity and transparency with matters concerning the sport and I will continue to do so.”