‘All over the place’ – Yohan Blake blames stumble for 100m shock

Gold Coast : Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake stumbled out of the blocks and said he was “all over the place” in coming third as South Africa’s Akani Simbine won a stunning 100m gold at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Simbine took a surprise victory in 10.03sec, leading a South African one-two on Australia’s Gold Coast as Henricho Bruintjies took silver in 10.17.

Blake, who had been desperate to shine after the retirement of Usain Bolt, came third in 10.19 and appeared far from his fluent best from start to finish.

It was the biggest title yet and a major scalp for Simbine, 24, who finished fifth and a place behind Blake in the 2016 Rio Olympics 100m final.

“It’s my first international title and for me it’s a milestone, a stepping stone towards the world championships, and the Olympics and more competitions and more international competitions,” said Simbine, adding he needed to call his mother watching back home in South Africa.

“I wasn’t focused on him (Blake). I literally just focused on myself and making sure I get out fast and get to the 50m as quick as I can.”

Blake, 28, the joint second-fastest man of all time after fellow Jamaican Bolt, who retired last summer, had jokingly been told by his former team-mate not to return home if he failed to win gold.

“I’m not worried,” said Blake of Bolt’s likely disappointment, in what was the first major championship since the sprint legend called time on his career.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye won the women’s 100m in 11.14, ahead of Christania Williams in 11.21 and her fellow Jamaican Gayon Evans, who clocked 11.22.

Mixed day for India

It was a mixed day for India in the athletics events as high jumper Tejaswin Shankar and sprinter Muhammed Anas entered the finals, while Hima Das advanced to the semi-finals. There were disappointments too, with Suriya Loganathan and shotputter Tejinder Pal Singh failing to make their mark Monday.

Shankar entered the final of the men’s high jump event with a best attempt of 2.21 metres, thus meeting the qualifying standard of 2.27m. He finished the qualification stage at the joint fifth spot. Jamal Wilson of the Bahamas topped the qualification stage.

Sprinter Anas entered the final of the men’s 400 metre event, finishing first in the semi-final, heat 3, clocking 45.44 sec with a reaction time of 0.132 ahead of Jamaica’s Rusheen Mcdonald. Mcdonald finished 45.77 with a reaction time of 0.180. Anas, on Sunday, advanced to the semi-finals after winning Heat 4. He registered a time of 45.96 seconds ahead of Mcdonald’s 45.99.

Women sprinter Suriya Loganathan finished outside of the medals in the women’s 10,000m final, but had a personal best timing of 32:23.56. She finished at the 13th spot while Tejinder Pal Singh finished a disappointing eighth in the men’s shot put final.

His best throw of 19.42 came in his third attempt, but it wasn’t enough to get him on to the podium. Canada’s Tim Nedow came up with his season best throw of 20.91 to take the bronze. Sprinter Hima Das qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s 400 metre event registering a time of 52.11 seconds to finish third in Heat 5. Yinka Ajayi of Nigeria clocked 51.71 seconds to win Heat 5 while Botswana’s Christine Botlogetswe finished second with 51.73.

Poovamma Raju, the other Indian in the fray, crashed out after finishing fifth in Heat 1.

Poovamma clocked 53.72 seconds to finish 0.175 seconds behind Botswana’s Amantle Montsho, who registered 51.20 to take the top spot in Heat 1.

Anastasia Le-Roy of Jamaica clocked her season’s best time of 51.37 seconds to take the second spot. The top four in each of the four heats earn a direct spot in the semi-finals while the next four fastest runners are also allowed to advance.

Poovamma’s timing was not enough to earn her a berth in the next stage. Apart from Montsho and Le-Roy, third placed Emily Diamond (52.26) of England and Zambia’s Quincy Malekani (52.40) also entered the semi-finals from Heat 1.

Former world champion and 2016 Olympics silver medallist Stephenie McPherson of Jamaica had the overall fastest timing in the Heats stage with 50.80 seconds.