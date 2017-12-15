All-Indian undercard for Vijender’s fight night

New Delhi : Former Commonwealth medallists Amandeep Singh and Sunil Siwach will be among the competitors in the six all-Indian undercard bouts of Vijender Singh’s showdown against Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu on December 23 in Jaipur.

The undefeated Vijender will take on Amuzu in a double title fight in which his WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight belts will be on the line. Amandeep (Bantamweight – 55.5kg) will take on Manoj Kumar from Punjab and Kuldeep Singh (Heavyweight 93.4Kg) will face Amrinder Singh from Haryana. The other boxers joining the fight card will be Pardeep Kharera, Kuldeep Dhanda, Dharmendra Grewal and Asad Asif Khan.