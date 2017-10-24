All eyes on Srikanth at French Open

Paris : Newly-crowned Denmark Open champion Kidambi Srikanth will look to carry on his fine form into the French Open this week when he spearheads the Indian challenge at the Super Series tournament, starting here today.

25-year-old Srikanth has been in sensational form this season as he became the first Indian shuttler to reach four Super Series finals in a year, clinching three titles to surpass Saina Nehwal, who had claimed three crowns in 2010. Srikanth, who decimated Korean veteran Lee Hyun II in a lop-sided final last evening at Odense, will open his campaign against England’s Rajiv Ouseph, who had reached the quarterfinals at Denmark Open last week. The man from Guntur might face Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent, who he had beaten in the semifinals at Odense, in the second round here. Olympic and World Championship silver medallist P V Sindhu, who had bowed out in the opening round of Denmark Open last week after losing to World No 10 Chen Yufei, will square off against Spain’s Beatriz Corrales in the opening round. The Indian might face off again with Chen in the quarters. London Games bronze medallist Saina, who had defeated Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the opening round at Denmark, will face a tough test when she faces Kristy Gilmour of Scotland, whom the Indian had beaten in the World Championship.

Among others in men’s singles, B Sai Praneeth, who had lost in the opening round last week, will look to make amends when he faces Thailand’s Khosil Phetpradab in the first round and is likely to face former World No 1 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia in the second round. H S Prannoy, who had beaten Chong Wei to reach the quarters at Odense, will start his campaign against Denmark finalist Lee Hyun and would look to continue his consistent run. Parupalli Kashyap, who failed to make the main draw last week, will face Fabian Roth in the qualifying round.

Meanwhile, Ajay Jayaram, Verma brothers — Sourabh and Sameer — have all withdrawn due to fitness issues. Men’s doubles pair of Manu Atri and B Sumeeth Reddy and young combo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also look to put best foot forward after opening round defeats. Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy had put up a gallant effort before losing in the first round at Odense and they too will hope for a good result this week. Mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki, who lost in the opening round after being in the receiving end of a series of service fault calls, will also look for a better result this week.

Rs 5 lakh award for Srikanth

New Delhi : The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for Kidambi Srikanth, who won the men’s singles title at the Denmark Open Superseries Premier in Odense on Sunday. Srikanth defeated Lee Hyun II of South Korea 21-10, 21-5 to clinch his maiden Danish title and continued his phenomenal run in 2017 to become the only player other than Lin Dan to achieve the feat of winning three Superseries titles in a calendar year.

“We are very proud of what Srikanth has achieved in the Danish Open. Our boys are on a roll and I can only see them winning more laurels for the country,” BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Would be too optimistic to call us dominant force: Gopi

Odense : Indian badminton has been on the ascendancy for quite some time now but a pragmatic chief national coach Pullela Gopichand believes that there is still a long way to go before the country can be termed as dominant force in the sport.

In recent past, PV Sindhu have won silver medals at the Olympic Games and World Championship along with multiple Super Series victories. Saina Nehwal has made a successful comeback from injury with a World Chmpionship bronze medal while Kidambi Srikanth has now won three Super series titles in one season. “I think we are being too optimistic,” was Gopichand’s instant reply when PTI asked if India have now become world beaters in shuttle sport. “Unfortunately, there are not many people, who understand world level sport and it is too early to say that. There is immense potential but the system, I think a lot still needs to be done,” Gopichand said during an exclusive interview.