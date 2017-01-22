‘All England matches from now on a build up to Champions Trophy’

Kolkata : On the back of two defeats against India in their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, England opener Jason Roy on Saturday said every game from now on is a build up to the Champions Trophy starting this June.

“We want to finish the series on a high. Every game from now on is a stepping block for us going into mega tournament,” Roy told reporters on the eve of the third ODI against India at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

“We have a lot of positives from the two games. We put in some serious performances in the first two matches but lost both of them. There were some individual performances which were outstanding,” Roy, who scored 82 and 73, said.

Asked how the feeling was coming back to the same venue where last year England lost the World T20 final to the West Indies, Roy who scored a duck in that game, said, “It’s a mixed bag really. Being in the final was incredible but then there was the disappointment of losing it.”

On the negative side, Roy said the tourists needed to improve their fielding.

“Probably we need to improve on our fielding. We have been below standard.”

Kent opener Sam Billings is expected to take injured Alex Hales’ place in the team on Sunday.

Roy said although he will miss his regular partner with whom he has a good record, he knows the squad well and is looking forward to Billings getting in the team. “We have batted together a couple of times and played against a lot,” a smiling Roy said.

“He is a great lad to bat with, runs hard. and plays his shots.”

Roy admitted that in both matches, he should have gone on to make a ton but failed.–IANS