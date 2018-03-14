All England Championship 2018: Saina Nehwal crashes out following round 1 defeat to Tai Tzu-Ying
Saina Nehwal crashes out of All England Badminton Championship after suffering 14-21 18-21 defeat against world number one Tai Tzu-Ying.
