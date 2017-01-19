Alibaba becomes worldwide Olympic partner through 2028

Davos: Chinese online giant Alibaba today became the worldwide Olympic partner through 2028 after signing the first long-term partnership with International Olympic Committee.

Alibaba will become the official cloud services and e- commerce platform services partner as well as the founding partner of the Olympic Channel, Alibaba Founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma announced at a press conference here on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2017.

IOC President Thomas Bach said Alibaba will help the organisation move ahead in the new digital era.

Ma said Alibaba has become the first Chinese company to commit to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and also the first ever company globally to make a long-term commitment to the IOC through 2028.

He said Alibaba has origins in China but it is a truly global company today.

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said it doesn’t want to be just another sponsor but a game changing partner to IOC. He said the partnership will help it move another step closer towards Alibaba’s goal to serve 3 billion consumers.

Financial details of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Alibaba’s global activation rights will include the Olympic Winter Games PyeogChang 2018, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the Olympic and Olympic Winter Games in 2024, 2026 and 2028 in cities yet to be selected by the IOC.

Ma said Alibaba will use its innovations and technologies to help evolve the Olympic Games for the digital era.

Alibaba will provide colloid computing infra and cloud services to help Games operate more efficiently effectively and securely including supporting big data analytics needs.

It will also create a global ecommerce platform for Olympic stakeholders and to engage and connect with fans seeking official Olympic licenced products and selected sports products on a worldwide basis.

The partnership will leverage Alibaba’s leading digital media technologies and know how to develop and customise Olympic Channel for a Chinese audience.