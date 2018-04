Hyderabad : Dashing England batsman Alex Hales will replace banned Australian opener David Warner in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for the 11th edition of the IPL. Hales was bought for his base price of Rs one crore as a replacement for Warner, who was barred from taking part in IPL-2018 by the BCCI after Cricket Australia handed him a one-year ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal.