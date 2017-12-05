Alex Hales cleared by UK’s police in Bristol incident, available for selection

London: Opener Alex Hales is most likely to make comeback in the England squad after he has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the Bristol incident, which led to the arrest of his fellow team member, Ben Stokes.

Hales is almost certain to play in the inaugural T10 Cricket League in Dubai, reports ESPNcricinfo.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), in a conference call, convened that it has taken the decision after being informed that Hales will face no charges.

The 28-year-old had been present in Bristol Mbargo’s nightclub, where team vice-captain Ben Stokes, was arrested after a wild street brawl, which allegedly inflicted bodily harm on a man. The pair was suspended indefinitely by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) pending the outcome of a police investigation into the matter.

However, Stokes returned to competitive cricket last Sunday after New Zealand’s domestic side Canterbury signed the all-rounder as their overseas player. It now remains possible that Hales might be included in England’s one-day squad and to face and Australia in the New Year.