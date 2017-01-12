Mumbai: Riding on Ajinkya Rahane’s 91-run knock, India ‘A’ defeated England by six wickets in the second 50-over practice match at the Brabourne Stadium here on Thursday.

Skipper Rahane, Sheldon Jackson (59), Rishabh Pant (59) and Suresh Raina (45) were the major scorers for the hosts.

Chasing 282, Rahane and Jackson gave a solid platform as they both forged a 119-run partnership for the opening wicket before Jackson was caught by Jonny Bairstow off spinner Moeen Ali in the 19th over.

Incoming batsman Pant, also contributed handsomely as he along with the skipper added another crucial 78 runs to get past 150-run mark.

Just when things seemed good for the hosts, Pant was sent back to the pavillion by spinner Adil Rashid in the 28th over. His 36-ball 59-run blitz was laced with eight boundaries and four sixes.

The fall of wicket brought in veteran batsman Suresh Raina, who was recently sidelined from the national side. The Uttar Pradesh left-hander and Rahane took the hosts closer to the England score before the latter was bowled by David Willy with India ‘A’ at 233-3 in 33 overs.

After three overs, Raina was also sent packing by pacer Jake Ball. His 34-ball 45 was studded with seven boundaries.

Young middle-order batsmen Deepak Hooda (23) and Ishan Kishan (5) then completed the formalities for the hosts with 62 balls remaining.

For England, Willey, Ball, Rashid and Ali scalped one wicket each.

Earlier, opting to bat, England were bowled out for 282 in 49 overs with Bairstow scoring a fifty. Bairstow’s 65-ball 64 included 10 boundaries.

Apart from him, Ben Strokes (38), and Adil Rashid (39) were the main scorers for the visitors.

For India, off-spinner Parvez Rasool scalped three wickets while medium pacers Pradeep Sangwan, Ashoke Dinda and left-arm spinner Shabaz Nadeem took two wickets each.