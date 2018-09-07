Ajinkya Rahane: Batsmen failed our bowlers

London : Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday blamed the Indian team’s much-vaunted batting line-up’s failure to complement the bowlers for their Test series defeat in England.

India were repeatedly bowled out during the Test series as England grabbed an unassailable 3-1 lead.

“Patience is the key in England, whether you bat or bowl. You got to bowl in the same areas for a longer period of time. Maybe as a batsman, you have to leave the ball for a longer period of time,” Rahane said.

“We feel bad as our bowlers bowled so well and we as batting group could not support them when we are a experienced group. I think we as batting group fell short.

“When you are on tour you work so hard and prepare so well and then one department performs well then it is responsibility of other group to back them,” he added.

Talking about his batting, Rahane said, “I didn’t get many runs but I got 50-odd and 80-odd in the last two matches. The way I am batting, I am middling the ball really well. Batting is all about confidence. I would like to contribute a little more to my team.

“During this last match I will definitely give my best and I have prepared myself really well. Preparation from beginning till now is similar, whether you are 3-1 down or up. I am just going to enjoy my batting.”

Rahane said that the world’s number one Test side will look to finish this long tour on a winning note.

“Definitely it is an important Test match. The series stands at 3-1 and we want to give our best and finish on a winning note.”

We are also hurt the way you guys are: Dhawan

London : Out-of-form opener Shikhar Dhawan has tried to put up a defence after India lost the ongoing Test series to England, saying the players are also “hurt” like the fans and followers of Indian cricket.

“People who have been writing negative stuff. We are also hurt the day you guys are. It is important to learn from our mistakes and move forward.

“We give our best for the nation everytime we walk on the ground and most important thing is as a team we should be in a good mindset before the next game,” Dhawan posted on his instagram page.