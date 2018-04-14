Airtel to make changes to disclaimer of latest ad

New Delhi : Airtel on Friday assured the Delhi High Court that its latest advertisements, offering “live and free access” to the IPL coverage, would include a bold disclaimer that only subscription to video streaming platform Hotstar would be free and data charges according to the subscriber’s plan would apply.

The assurance was given before Justice Yogesh Khanna, who was hearing a plea moved by Reliance Jio alleging that the commercials of Airtel were “deceptive and misleading”. Jio claimed the advertisements “falsely proclaim” that Airtel was offering “live and free” access to T20 cricket coverage, and “falsely represent that a subscriber need only obtain a 4G sim from the defendant company and download the Airtel TV app to obtain a virtual season pass i.e live and free access to T20 coverage”.