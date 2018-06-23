Aiming maiden title, India play Pakistan in opener

Breda (Netherlands) : The Indian hockey team would be aiming for a fresh start, putting behind the disappointment of a poor Commonwealth Games campaign, when it begins its pursuit of a maiden Champions Trophy title, taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening clash, on Saturday.

Asian champions India have never won the Champions Trophy in its last 36 editions but will be hoping to claim the feat in the tournament’s last edition here.

The best India has fared in the tournament was the runners-up finish at the 2016 event in London, losing to Australia in a shoot-out.

Claiming the title would be easier said than done for the eight-time Olympic champions as they come into the tournament on the back of a disastrous campaign at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (CWG), where they finished fourth.

The disappointing finish triggered a change in head coach’s position with Harendra Singh taking charge from Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne, who moved back to his old position as coach of the Indian women’s team.

World’s best six teams compete in the Champions Trophy and this year’s line-up include Argentina, World No.1 Australia, Belgium, hosts Netherlands, Pakistan besides India.