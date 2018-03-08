AIFF probing match fixing in I League
New Delhi : The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday said that it was investigating the match-fixing approaches made to players from the Minerva Punjab Football Club during the ongoing I-League.
The Club owner Ranjit Bajaj had earlier revealed that several of his players were approached by bookies for match-fixing.
“We have received a letter from Minerva Punjab Football Club highlighting approach to their players and officials from other participating teams in the Hero I-League.
The case is presently being handled by AIFF Integrity officer who is doing a thorough investigation into the matter and necessary action will be taken as per the regulations,” the AIFF said in a statement.