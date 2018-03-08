Ahuja stages late rally to snatch win

Mumbai : Showing remarkable fighting qualities Sumeet Ahuja of Ulhasnagar produced a late flourish to record a come-from-behind 4-3 win against Pritipal Singh of Goregaon Sports Club in a first round best-of-7 frames match of the Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament 2018, sponsored and hosted by Matunga Gymkhana, under the auspices of BSAM and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Wednesday.

Ahuja trailing 1-3 suddenly struck form and started to strike the balls perfectly and steadily as he went on to pocket the last three frames on the trot to the turn the tables on Pritipal clinching a well-deserved 21-51, 24-35, 36-11, 23-46, 48-8, 52-15 and 39-16 victory to make it to the second round.

Meanwhile, Naresh Sadarangani of Matunga Gymkhana enjoyed an easy first round as he defeated Rajendra S. of Jolly Gymkhana 4-0 (29-6, 43-16, 37-7, 38-3).

Naman Agrawal of Shivaji Park Gymkhana faced quite a stiff challenge from Shubhojit Roy of NSCI before pulling through at 4-2 (33-23, 40-3, 8-28, 44-17, 10-33, 54(37)-23) in another first round encounter.