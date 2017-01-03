Ahead of India tour, Aussies to train in ICC’s Dubai academy

The Dubai academy, in which recently departed Australia national selector Rod Marsh took a lead design and development role, has two full-sized floodlit ovals and more than 30 grass pitches constructed on different soils from around the cricket world.

Sydney: The Australian cricket team will have a preparatory camp at ICC’s state-of-the-art academy in Dubai ahead of next month’s tour of India in an attempt to reverse its dismal fortunes in the subcontinent.

“India is not going to be the same everywhere. What they can do in Dubai is do a lot of different preparation with different types of pitches,” Cricket Australia’s high performance general manager Pat Howard was quoted as saying by Australian media.

Australia have not won a Test in India since 2004, and the camp has been organised to help avoid a repeat of the disastrous tour in 2013 when the tourists were whitewashed 0-4.

"The ICC have done a really good job where they'll have different pitches of the cities… so it's not just spin pitches, there are different types," said Howard.–PTI