AFI names team of 31-members

New Delhi : The Athletics Federation of India on Saturday named a 31-member Indian track and field team (18 men and 13 women) for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Junior World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to make his debut at the CWG. Neeraj recently won gold at the Federation Cp with an effort of 85.94m, which is the second best effort of his career.

India has been offered a quota of 37 in athletics but the AFI selection committee, which met after the conclusion of the March 5-8 Federation Cup National Championships in Patiala, chose only 31.