Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Super 4 Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will face each other today in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 tournament at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will start from 5 PM (IST).

Afghanistan and Bangladesh were in group B, and although it felt that latter will top the points table after Sri Lanka’s exit, Afghanistan amazed everyone after defeating Bangladesh and topping the points table. While Bangladesh’s batting has miserably failed in the last two matches, Afghanistan has showed great maturity in their batting zone. The team has always touched the 250-runs mark, and turned the match in their favour with good bowling.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has faced a setback after losing two back-to-back matches against Afghanistan and India. In both the matches, their batting completely failed, however, they have the ability to make it big in the tournament. Bangladesh will not try to repeat the same mistakes they committed against Afghanistan in the last match.

Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ‘Super 4’ Asia Cup 2018 match telecast on these channels

The match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi will be aired on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD.)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ‘Super 4’ Asia Cup 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. The match can also be seen on Jio Tv and Airtel Tv.