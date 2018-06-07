Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I at Dehradun Stadium: LIVE Cricket Score, Match commentary, updates

Afghanistan with a lead of 2-0 is all set to hit a hatrick against Bangladesh if they win the third and final T20I game. Rashid Khan with 7 wickets in two T20Is has proven to be a huge asset for the Afghanistan team. Bangladesh can only play for pride now as they have no chance of winning the series. This win would certainly give Afghanistan a lot of confidence ahead of the India Test.

The winning streak of Afghanistan proves that they are serious about winning this series and if Rashid Khan stays in the same form against India, it will be very hard for Virat Kohli and team to win. Indian team should have to work hard and come up with a good strategy against Afghanistan

The 3rd T20I match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh going to be held at the new Dehradun Stadium, match starts at 08:00 PM IST. We can watch it on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 HD. You can also live stream the match on Hotstar.