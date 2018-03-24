Afghanistan pips Ireland to qualify for 2019 World Cup

Harare : Afghanistan continued their giant strides in international cricket by qualifying for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England with a thrilling five-wicket win against Ireland in the final Super Six encounter of qualifiers, here.

Rashid Khan performed splendidly with figures of of 3 for 40 as Afghanistan restricted Ireland to 209 for seven before reaching the target in 49.1 overs. Having already earned Test status, this will be Afghanistan’s second successive ODI World Cup after they also featured in the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand, famously defeating Scotland by one wicket in Dunedin.