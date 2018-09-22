AFG vs BAN Asia Cup 2018 Super 4: FPJ’s Dream XI prediction for Afghanistan and Bangladesh

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 tournament, Afghanistan will play against Bangladesh in the super four round. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and start from 5 pm (IST). Both the teams qualified from group B, with Afghanistan topping the points table after winning all the matches.

Afghanistan is on top of their confidence after winning both the group matches. First they defeated Sri Lanka by 91 runs and then Bangladesh by 136 runs. The results were quite shocking for global cricket fans, as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are among top powerful teams in Asia.

In the last match, Afghanistan lost to Pakistan by 3 wickets in a close encounter. The way Afghanistan is showing maturity in batting and bowling zone, it will be no surprise if they qualify for Asia Cup 2018 final. Today Afghanistan needs to repeat the heroics they showed in the last match against Bangladesh.

Here are the possible players who can be part of Afghanistan team today.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan Gulbadin Naib, Ihsanullah Janat, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

On the other hand, Bangladesh is on back foot after losing two back-to-back matches against India and Afghanistan. Bangladesh’s batting failed in both the matches, with half of their top order batsmen losing wickets before team reaching 100 run mark. Bangladesh has lost one match in super four round against India, and now they have to win the remaining two matches so as to have a possible chance to qualify for final.

Here are the possible players who can be part of Bangladesh team today.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Abu Hider Rony and Rubel Hossain.