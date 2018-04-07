‘Advantage India, but it can be anybody’s game’

New Delhi : Veteran Pakistan goalkeeper Imran Butt has accepted that India have an edge going into the mouth-watering clash between the arch-rivals in the Commonwealth Games.

“Definitely India will have an edge as they have been playing a lot of hockey. Indian hockey is growing and so is its performance. But you can never predict the outcome of an India-Pakistan match as five minutes can change the whole scenario. It can be anybody’s game then,” Butt told PTI Bhasha over phone from Gold Coast.

India, who reached the final in 2010 and 2014, will begin their campaign tomorrow while Pakistan have played a 1-1 draw against lower-ranked Wales. “It will be a contest of how well you cope up with the pressure of this big encounter. Which ever team will control emotions and do not succumb to the pressure, will win.

There will be counter to counter hockey and both the teams will have additional motivation to win,” said the goalkeeper who is making a comeback in the team.