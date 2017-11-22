A job half done?

Mumbai : We all know that Virat Kohli is a run machine! He is scoring centuries almost at will by now. He is also amongst the best when it comes to convert half-centuries to centuries. But what makes Kohli unique is his run scoring ability across all the three formats– Test, ODI and the T20s. He averages 50.12 in Tests, 55.74 in ODI’s and 52.86 in T20 Internationals.

Kohli’s aggressive best yet again showcased during India’s second innings in the Kolkata Test against Sri Lanka on Monday. Even as wickets fell around, Kohli kept his cool and raced to 18th Test century, which was his 50th international hundred. With this, he joined South Africa’s Hashim Amla who also took same number of innings (348) to achieve this feat. He is now 8th batsman in the world to score 50 or more international hundreds. The big names one can read in this list are Kumar Sangakkara (63) and Mahela Jayawardene (54) from Sri Lanka, Australian Ricky Ponting (71), South Africans Jacques Kallis (62), Hashim Amla (54) and West Indies legend Brian Lara (53).

The list is topped by Sachin Tendulkar with 100 international hundreds.

A peak which Virat will not mind to scale…!