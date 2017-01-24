7 medals for Dias United Club

Mumbai : Seven students from the Dais United Sports Club had participated at the Eight Maharashtra State Level Football Tennis Championship 2016-17 which was held at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Solapur. The students won seven medals out of which four medals in gold, one in silver and two medals in bronze in Football and Tennis.

Amey Lokhande, one of the players from Dias United Sports Club, have consecutively won three gold medals at a State level and he is also been represented at National level championship through Maharashtra State Team.

“I would like to thank my coach Dais Sir and manager Prasad Patil Sir who believed and trusted in me and gave me this opportunity to achieve my goals. It has been three years i have joined the Dias United Sports Club and they are very supportive and very dedicated towards coaching,” Amey Lokhande said.

Cajetan Dias, Coach of Dias United Sports Club praised players for their hardwork and efforts, “Equal Opportunity plays a vital role in players life. All the players are very active and dedicated towards the sports and it was fun coaching them for the state level championship. Amey is the hard working and very dedicated towards football. He is very active during practice session because of his dedication and practice he achieved his goals.”

“We have aims that our players from Mumbai should get selected for Indian Team as few have already been there in the list for India Camp, as we have players who have won gold at National level, Amey Lokhande, Sanket Joijode, Dhruv Godambe and Omkar Chimbaikar are few of them.”