61 Cavalry sneak in to The Sternhagen Polo Cup final

Mumbai : Sixty-one Cavalry pulled of a close win against Sternhagen Polo Team in a semi-final match of the The Sternhagen Polo Cup (10 goals) Tournament, organized by the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) as part of the 71st Annual Horse Show & Polo Tournaments – 2018, and played the ARC polo grounds, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

Starting with a ½ goal advantage, 61 Cavalry managed to overcome Sternhagen Polo Team 3 ½ to 3 goals margin. All the goals were scored in the first two chukkers and there was no score in the last two chukkers.

For 61 Cavalry, Col. Ravi Rathore scored 2 goals and Col. N.S. Sandhu got one, while for Sternhagen Polo Team, Richard Le Poer scored 2 and Basheer Ali scored one.

In the final, 61 Cavalry will clash with Madon Polo on Friday at 5.00pm.

Results (semi-finals): 61 Cavalry (handicap 1/2): 3 1/2 (Col. Ravi Rathore 2, Col. N.S. Sandhu 1) beat 3 (Richard Le Poer 2, Basheer Ali 1).