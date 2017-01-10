45 days to go… Australia face daunting India tour

Mumbai : When Australia visited Sri Lanka last August to play cricket in all three formats, their weakness to face quality spin was badly exposed during Test matches. That was the first time when bowling legend Glenn McGrath mentioned India while criticising the Australian team, saying that the players will have to quickly sort out the problem with slow bowlers and if they fail to do so it will lead to their disastrous performance when they visit India to play four Tests in February-March in 2017.

Gone are the days when the Australians used to start mind games couple of months prior to the series; now the stress is clearly on them. The table has turned.

“Especially with the way things went in Sri Lanka on turning wickets, they have got a lot of work to do between now and then. The Aussies will find it tough in India unless they turn things around pretty quickly,” McGrath had told reporters.

Now that the Australian Test match summer ended on a rosy note, things will only get more difficult for Steve Smith’s men. After all it was their home ground where they defeated Pakistan by massive 220 runs to sweep the series 3-0. Australian captain Smith didn’t exude elation at all knowing that the daunting tour of India awaits, a challenge which has numerously proven too difficult for Australia and broken spirits along the way. The Kangaroos’ team – current or former – know it well that it’s not going to be an easy tour.

In fact, their performance on Asian soil continues to be ‘tragic’. In the past 10 years, Australia have won just a single Test match in Asia — a victory over Sri Lanka in Galle in 2011. The Aussies were whitewashed by the same team in 2016, and humbled 2-0 by Pakistan in the UAE in 2014. They lost 4-0 on Indian soil in 2013.

Since August 2016, when Australia lost all three test matches against Sri Lanka, a lot has changed. In the period since, Virat Kohli struck a purple patch as captain, India won 10 out of 13 Tests (losing none) and almost every player is in top form; especially Virat Kohli, who is getting better, series after series. Australian captain Steve Smith said “there is no illusion that India Test series would be easy”, even as his team is currently holding the 2nd spot of ICC test ranking with India at top spot. “It’s obviously going to be a very difficult series. We are under no illusion that it’s not going to be tough. We’re going to have to play some very good cricket if we want to compete over there. It’s going to be a great challenge and learning curve for this group,” Smith told reporters last week.

Since Pakistan's defeat in Sydney, the former and current players of Australian cricket team have expressed their worries about the India tour. "You can't really look too far ahead with selections. India's going to be a tough tour and there are obviously going to be a lot of spinners bowling for us," Australian seamer Jackson Bird told daily newspaper News Ltd.

Skipper Steve Smith urged his new revamped team to switch focus to the upcoming ‘tough tour’ of India.

Australia will have ‘no excuses’ but to bat well, pick up 20 wickets and adapt to the conditions if they desire to beat an in-form Indian team in their own backyard, Vice-captain David Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Sunday.

Well… Good Luck!