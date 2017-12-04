4 budding Mumbai boys to train with Queen Park Rangers

Mumbai : Four budding footballers, two of them girls, from the city are set to head to London to train with Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Sunday announced the names of the youngsters who will get an opportunity to train with QPR, a professional football club based in the UK capital, a media release issued here said.

Sadiq Khan made the announcement on the first day of his trade mission to India.

Those selected to train with QPR are — Momin Ammar, Vivek Roy, Dia Mehta and Nirlaja Sharma.

Sadiq also attended the ninth annual finals day of the Mumbai Soccer Challenge, an initiative of former Union minister and Congress leader Milind Deora to promote the sport among youngsters.

At the event, Khan confirmed that, for the first time in the soccer challenge’s nine-year history, two girls and as many boys will be heading to London for football training.

“This initiative is another example of the close links between India and London. It has been fantastic to see the passion and skill of these young footballers, and to be able to announce that two girls as well as two boys will be travelling to London to train with Queens Park Rangers,” Khan said.

The youngsters selected to train in London were chosen from thousands of competitors who took part in the soccer challenge based on their footballing ability.

The quartet will spend 10 days training with QPR at their academy in Cranford next year.