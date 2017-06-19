Free Press Journal
3 held for running betting racket on India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match

— By IANS | Jun 19, 2017 02:11 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: Three persons have been arrested in connection with a betting racket during the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy final match, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The three were arrested from a hotel in Civil Lines area in north Delhi, the police said.

The final match of the Champions Trophy 2017 was played between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in London on Sunday. According to the police, the racketeers were placing huge amounts of money as stakes on the high-octane match.


On June 9, the police arrested four persons for running an online betting racket during the India-Sri Lanka Champions Trophy cricket match.

