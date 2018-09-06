2019 Special Olympics: 60 probables picked for football, futsal sides
AFP PHOTO / ADRIAN DENNIS
Bhubaneswar: A total of 60 probables for the football and futsal sides have been picked from a preparatory camp for the 2019 Special Olympics. The camp for the men’s and women’s football 7-a-side and 11-a-side and women’s futsal, started on September 1 and ended on Thursday. A total of 200 players from 19 states attended the camp on the Campus of the Hi Tech Medical College & Hospital, according to a release.
