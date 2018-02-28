2002 NatWest Trophy: Naseer Hussain called Mohammad Kaif ‘bus driver’, his answer is winning the internet

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif was a hero of the 2002 NatWest finals. Kaif always proves that he is active on social media and regularly holds Q&A sessions with his fans on Twitter. And in the latest one, Kaif revealed that he was called as a bus driver by former England cricketer Nasser Hussain during the final of the series.

Kaif disclosed the fact when a fan tossed him a question about the same. His fan asked, “@MohammadKaif Hi kaif, what you and Yuvi were talking during Natwest Final? Was their (there) any sledging from English players ?#AskKaif.” And to this Kaif replied, “Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a bus driver was good to take them for a ride!”. However, Kaif response to his fan went viral on Twitter. See the reactions the answer has garnered:

During the NatWest series, England scored 325/5 which at that time used to consider as an impossible chase. Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag started well but the departure of Ganguly, the team started losing wickets very fast and victory started looking impossible. Then, Mohammad Kaif with young Yuvraj Singh rebuild the innings and won the match for the country.