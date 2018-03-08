International Women’s Day 2018: 15 images of cricketing sensation Harmanpreet Kaur you wouldn’t have seen

Indian women’s cricket team’s hard-hitting batter and T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur is celebrating her birthday today and incidentally, today is International Women’s Day too. Harmanpreet is a key figure in the Indian limited-overs side. She made headlines for her match against Australia during the ICC Women’s World Cup. Her 171 Not Out against Australia in Women’s World Cup semifinal made the world sit up and take notice of India’s exploits in women’s cricket. Every six that Harmapreet was hitting was a statement in itself, pushing the need for central contracts and better pay, telling the corporate honchos what this team is capable of and stating in unequivocal terms that the BCCI needs to do more for women’s cricket.

Growing up in the dusty bylanes of Moga, in a typical lower-middle-class family, Harmanpreet Kaur always wanted to play cricket. Harman used to play with men in the formative days of her career. Harmanpreet says in cricket, she treated Virender Sehwag as her batting idol.

Meanwhile, in July 2017, Harmanpreet became the second Indian batswoman to feature in top 10 ICC Womens’ ODI Player rankings after skipper Mithali Raj. She is the first Indian cricketer to be signed by an overseas T20 franchise. Sydney Thunder, the Women’s Big Bash League champions signed her for the 2016-17 season.

Today, we look at the life of Harmanpreet Kaur which is surrounded by cricket and family, through some of her candid Instagram pictures.

A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on Sep 23, 2016 at 2:54am PDT

After long time long geddi 😜 A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on May 11, 2016 at 8:56am PDT

Survived 45 days successfully!!⚽️⚽️ A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

️ A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on Jun 24, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

#roamingaroundthecity A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on May 19, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on May 13, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

‘the kapil sharma show’ wait&watch A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

‍♀️#training#time A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on Mar 16, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

birthday selfie A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Time A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on Feb 24, 2017 at 5:02am PST

Missing you idiot #brothers#are#always#great A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

With my new cutest friend rucha#love#friend#funn😝😝😝😝 A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on Apr 5, 2016 at 9:53pm PDT

A post shared by Harman Bhullar (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on Dec 12, 2016 at 1:13am PST