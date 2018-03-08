International Women’s Day 2018: 15 images of cricketing sensation Harmanpreet Kaur you wouldn’t have seen
Indian women’s cricket team’s hard-hitting batter and T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur is celebrating her birthday today and incidentally, today is International Women’s Day too. Harmanpreet is a key figure in the Indian limited-overs side. She made headlines for her match against Australia during the ICC Women’s World Cup. Her 171 Not Out against Australia in Women’s World Cup semifinal made the world sit up and take notice of India’s exploits in women’s cricket. Every six that Harmapreet was hitting was a statement in itself, pushing the need for central contracts and better pay, telling the corporate honchos what this team is capable of and stating in unequivocal terms that the BCCI needs to do more for women’s cricket.
Growing up in the dusty bylanes of Moga, in a typical lower-middle-class family, Harmanpreet Kaur always wanted to play cricket. Harman used to play with men in the formative days of her career. Harmanpreet says in cricket, she treated Virender Sehwag as her batting idol.
Meanwhile, in July 2017, Harmanpreet became the second Indian batswoman to feature in top 10 ICC Womens’ ODI Player rankings after skipper Mithali Raj. She is the first Indian cricketer to be signed by an overseas T20 franchise. Sydney Thunder, the Women’s Big Bash League champions signed her for the 2016-17 season.
Today, we look at the life of Harmanpreet Kaur which is surrounded by cricket and family, through some of her candid Instagram pictures.