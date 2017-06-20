Karachi : A sense of euphoria has gripped Pakistan after they upstaged a strong Indian side in the Champions Trophy final at the Oval.

Pakistan Prime Minister led the country in congratulating the team while President Mamnoon Hussain, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar also appreciated the stunning win. “The Pakistan team has done us proud and played very well to win the final. Congratulations to the team for winning the Champions Trophy,” the Prime Minister said in a video message.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed on Sunday night as people came out on the roads in their cars and motorcycles, waving Pakistani flags and raising slogans, celebrating the stunning win.

Young boys and girls, wearing the Pakistan jersey, danced to the beats of Dhol while others distributed sweets. Some even resorted to aerial firing to express their delight.

Around six people were reported injured after being hit by stray bullets in different parts of Karachi.

Former captain Imran Khan said it was only a cricket game but he was happy to see the heart shown by the young team. “To comeback from such a massive defeat to India in the first match and go on to win the final that too against India, I think Sarfaraz and his team deserve a lot of credit and praise,” Imran said.

Former Test captains and players who at the start of the tournament were skeptical about the national team’s chances of even making the final also praised the brave and fighting captaincy skills of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“I am just happy to see that this victory has been possible with a young and inexperienced side and a new captain. What is noteworthy is that the younger players have put up their hands. I cannot express in words just how much this victory means for Pakistan cricket,” former captain Misbah-ul-Haq said.

Former great, Javed Miandad said he had been very impressed by the captaincy of Sarfaraz. “The way the team fought back and the energy the youngsters brought I am so happy to see this happen. After a long time we have got to see our team beat India in a big ICC event,” Miandad said.

“India has a very good side and they came under pressure today. I don’t think they were prepared to see such a charged up and changed Pakistan side after the way they had beaten us in the first match. They came under pressure and they cracked,” he added.

Former Pakistan captain, Rashid Latif said while Pakistan deserved to win the final because they played a more energetic and inspired match today but India remained a top side. “I thought Muhammad Aamir’s spell today was the difference between the two sides. To dismiss three top in-form batsmen on a good batting track was an outstanding spell,” he said.

Latif also expressed his dismay over the tweets by former Indian test batsman, Virender Sehwag and other Indian personalities before the match.

“I was disappointed over the language and words used by them. It is a cricket match and should be treated like this. I would again call for resumption of bilateral cricket ties between the two countries,” he said.

Latif, however, praised the sporting spirit of Indian captain, Virat Kohli.

“Kohli had cautioned his team that this Pakistan team was on a winning wave and his words at the prize distribution ceremony was very sporting,” he said.