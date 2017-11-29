10 only for ‘Ten’dulkar: BCCI unofficially retires number 10 jersey belonging to Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unofficially retired the No. 10 jersey for One Day International (ODI) matches. The No. 10 jersey in the Indian Cricket team was worn by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar for the most part of his career. The jersey had become synonyms with the little master. From now on, the number 10 jersey will only be associated with the man himself.

Tendulkar retired from international in 2013, after playing for the country for 24 years. However, he retired from ODI cricket in March 2012. He was wearing the number 10 jersey in his last match, playing against Pakistan.

Nobody since his retirement has used his number 10 jersey for last 5 years until Mumbai fast bowler Shardul Thakur made his debut against Sri Lanka in August. Thakur and the BCCI both were trolled after this incident.

“It unnecessarily creates controversy and players get criticised,” said a BCCI official to Indian Express. “So it’s better to retire the number unofficially. Players, though, can wear it when they play for India A or for say a non-international list A match but not during an international.”

The Mumbai Indians, incidentally, had retired No.10 in 2013 after Tendulkar retired from all forms of the game.

Even Rohit Sharma took a swipe, posting a photo of Thakur with a smiley and a caption: “Hey bro what’s your jersey number?” However Thakur had earlier clarified that numerology was the reason for him to choose the number. Next time around, when Shardul Thakur returned to India squad he was not seen wearing the number 10 jersey, rather he was wearing number 54.