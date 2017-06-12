10 grand records of Rafael Nadal that will amaze you
AFP PHOTO / -
Rafael Nadal has won 14 Grand Slam singles titles which rank him second on the all-time list, tied with Pete Sampras and second, only after Swiss Maestro Roger Federer’s record 18 majors. Nadal is widely viewed as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and viewed by some sports analysts, tennis writers, fans and media pundits as the greatest tennis player of Open Era. Nadal has appeared in 21 Grand Slam finals, second to Federer’s record of 28 finals and tied with Novak Djokovic.
Starting 2005, through the present, 2017, Nadal has won at least 2 Tour titles per year for the last 13 consecutive years. As of 2017, Rafa has won at least 1 ATP Tour title for the last 14 consecutive years which is tied for 4th longest in the all-time history of tennis, starting all the way back in 2004 when he won his first Tour title at the age of 18.
Rafael Nadal records
-
On Sunday Spaniard star Rafael Nadal becomes the first player to hold 10 Championship at the same major. Along with improving to 10-0 in the finals at Roland Garros.
-
50: Number of clay court titles he has won, the most by any player.
-
03
Monte-Carlo Masters title
He’s the only man to win 10 Monte-Carlo Masters titles. Nadal defeated countryman Albert Ramos Vinolas (pictured, L) 6-1, 6-3 to achieve the feat in April 2017.
-
70: No. of tour-level trophies he has won, placing him fifth on the all-time list, behind Jimmy Connors (109), Ivan Lendl (94), Roger Federer (91), and John McEnroe (77).
-
05
Grand Slam final Win-Loss record
14-7: win-loss record in Grand Slam finals. Nadal has lost three finals each to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, and one to Stanislas Wawrinka. In contrast, he has beaten Federer six times, and Djokovic four times in Grand Slam finals.
-
Nadal was 19 years-old when he won his first Grand Slam. He defeated Argentina’s Mariano Puerta to become only the second player after Mats Wilander to win the French Open in his first attempt.
-
Only the third player in the Open Era after Rod Laver (1969) and Bjorn Biorg (1980) to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year (2008), also known as the "Channel Slam". He repeated the feat in 2010. Roger Federer joined the club in 2009.
-
08
Clay-Hard court record
Rafa is the only player in Open Era to win 35 or more matches on both clay and hard courts in the same calendar year (2013). His clay court and hard court records read 39-2 and 36-4 respectively.
-
-
10
Best Rival in Open Era
He has played 50 matches against the Novak Djokovic, making it numerically the biggest rivalry in men’s tennis in Open Era. Djokovic leads the overall duel 26-24, but Nadal leads in Grand Slams 9-4.