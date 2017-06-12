10 grand records of Rafael Nadal that will amaze you

Rafael Nadal has won 14 Grand Slam singles titles which rank him second on the all-time list, tied with Pete Sampras and second, only after Swiss Maestro Roger Federer’s record 18 majors. Nadal is widely viewed as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and viewed by some sports analysts, tennis writers, fans and media pundits as the greatest tennis player of Open Era. Nadal has appeared in 21 Grand Slam finals, second to Federer’s record of 28 finals and tied with Novak Djokovic.

Starting 2005, through the present, 2017, Nadal has won at least 2 Tour titles per year for the last 13 consecutive years. As of 2017, Rafa has won at least 1 ATP Tour title for the last 14 consecutive years which is tied for 4th longest in the all-time history of tennis, starting all the way back in 2004 when he won his first Tour title at the age of 18.