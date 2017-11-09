Zedpack Group believes food exports packaging rules can redefine India’s retail packaging sector

Body — Flexible packaging market leader, Zedpack Pvt Ltd believes that product packaging assumes great importance, especially when it comes to food items.

“Food packaging is one of the fastest growing segments in the packaging industry due to a significant rise in consumption of packaged food items. Increasing health concerns coupled up with knowledge about nutrition of the packaged food has boosted the packaging industry,” said the official spokesperson of Zedpack Pvt Ltd.

However, recent reports show several instances of Indian food products facing rejection in developed markets. The last few years have witnessed constraints on the entry of Indian food items, such as spices, basmati rice, fish or herbal products by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Other countries like Russia and Australia have also restricted the import of Indian products on the grounds of adulteration and violating of import regulations.

In an attempt to address the concerns over food safety and health standards, the government plans to formulate new packaging norms for export of food items.

Zedpack Group reckons it as a much-needed move which will entail a radical change in the packaging industry. The company’s product items adhere to the basic principles of smart packaging. Its non-woven bags are available in 1kg, 2kg, 5kg, 10kg, 20kg, 25kg, 39kg, 40kg & 50kg packing.

All the non-woven packaging material manufactured by Zedpack is well-accredited with ISO-9001:2000. Offering state-of-the-art packaging solutions, the company has established itself as one of the fully-integrated Indian flexible packaging solution provider to a wide range of clients across the globe.

A special standing committee has been established by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for devising packaging standards for export of 500 products including fresh fruits and vegetables, spices, tea, and coffee.

“The regulations will be in sync with those of developed markets such as the US, Vietnam, the European Union, and Japan,” said an official from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

According to him, “A large amount of contamination can happen during transit if the packaging is not done properly.”

“The government is keen to promote exports of fresh and processed food products and is hoping that these regulations will help in increased business for exporters,” he added.

As a rigorous move to spread awareness about the matter, the standing committee is required to introduce a degree course in packaging. Also, it is mandated to look for innovative packaging materials for a wide range of products.

The committee comprises of various representatives from Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), several research institutes and industry associations such as Tea Board of India and Coffee Board of India.

“We have already suggested standards for packaging fresh fruits and vegetables and submitted it to the ministry and are working on packaging for spices and tea,” said NC Saha, director of Indian Institute of Packaging and a member secretary of the standing committee.

Emphasizing the importance of packaging, the committee will organize three events — International Summit for Packaging Industry, Indiapack Pacprocess exhibition and Pacmachine Awards.

Certainly, the new set of rules for food exports packaging are bound to have a brighter horizon for packaging industry.

