SRM University signs a MoU with Integral Coach Factory, Chennai for a Fuel Cell Based Train Prototype

SRM University, AP – Amaravati and SRM Institute of Science and Technology have signed a MoU with Integral Coach Factory(ICF), Chennai for creating a Fuel Cell based Train Prototype. SRM is a leading University engaged in quality research and ICF is a Production Unit under Ministry of Railways engaged in production of Coaches.

Fuel cells have higher efficiency than fossil fuel engines. These also operate silently, compared to internal combustion engines. Hydrogen based Fuel cells can also eliminate pollution caused by burning fossil fuels since they do not produce carbon dioxide (a greenhouse gas) when they are in use.

SRM will be responsible for conceptualizing and creating the energy storage systems including Fuel Cells, Batteries, Super Capacitors, DC/DC Convertors, and Control systems while ICF will develop the equipment beyond the DC link for the switcher in the coaches. The proposed fuel cell powered train will have Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) coupled with lithium ion batteries and super capacitors.

The main prototype should be developed and in place by December 2018 and the fuel cell driven passenger train is expected to operate for public transportation by December 2019.

“Hydrogen-based PEM Fuel Cell is one of the best renewable energy sources with increasing efficiency and with zero carbon dioxide emissions. Parallel development of fuel cell powered switcher coach of 100 horsepower as locomotive will be developed along with the passenger train with two coaches. Each coach of 65 passenger capacity operating at a speed of 75 kmph”, says Dr. D. Narayana Rao, Pro VC, SRM University, AP Amaravati.

About SRM University – AP Amaravati

SRM University, AP – Amaravati, is envisaged to be a multi-disciplinary institution starting off with programs in engineering, followed by liberal arts and later on in fields of management, law, medical sciences, pure sciences. SRM envisions to emerge as a world-class university in creating and disseminating knowledge and providing students a unique learning experience in their chosen field of scholarship that would best serve the society. The focus is on developing into an inter-disciplinary institution combining academic rigour, excitement of discovery, creativity and entrepreneurship that delivers cutting-edge research based education, creating new knowledge and innovations.

Spread across a sprawling 200 acre campus, it will be globally connected whilst being regionally transformative. SRM is partnering with the world’s best names for educational method and philosophy, campus design and infrastructure, learning and living spaces, and recruitment of faculty and leadership.

The School of Engineering and Applied Sciences is already functional with the first batch of Engineering students having commenced their courses in August 2017.

