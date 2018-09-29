AMRI Hospital endeavours to battle cardiovascular diseases this World Heart Day
The Hospital has organized multiple social media campaigns as well as meetups at a local level to bring the attention towards heart risks and disease.
In the wake of increasing heart diseases, AMRI Hospitals Kolkata has come forward with awareness campaigns to be rolled out on September 29, 2018 (World Heart Day).
In an attempt to spread awareness about the severity of heart diseases, AMRI Hospital Dhakuria will hold an open air early morning session at Rabindra Sarobar Lake in the heart of South Kolkata. A number of experienced cardiologists will interact with morning walkers, reply to their queries and educate them about perilous heart diseases and possible risks. Morning walkers will also receive AMRI merchandise like T-shirts and caps.
Apart from the awareness campaigns, all units of AMRI Hospital will gift special edition coffee mugs to the patients getting discharged on the World Heart Day.
“Eliminating a disease requires massive effort. Despite significant efforts to wipe out heart diseases, they have claimed many lives. Claiming 17.3 million lives every year, they still pose a major threat to human life,” warn cardiologists at AMRI Hospitals, best cardiac hospital in Kolkata.
The World Heart Day campaign by AMRI Hospital has also been replicated on social media, where the hospital’s teams are channelling information about heart risks, diseases, and preventive measures through the hashtag #BeatTheRisk. Aimed at spreading awareness about cardiovascular diseases and stroke prevention, The World Heart Federation (WHF) organizes ‘World Heart Day’, an international campaign on September 29 every year. World Heart Day is held in association with the World Health Organization (WHO).
AMRI Hospital’s Bhubaneswar center, on the other hand, has organized a walkathon slated for 29th September. The hospital has also organized a health screening camp at the Town Hall in Berhampur.
Over the years, World Heart Day has emerged as one of the largest global awareness platforms for cardiovascular diseases. Garnering large-scale response and support from different countries across the globe, it has witnessed significant growth. With that in regard, a social initiative by the hospitals such as AMRI gives an impetus to the society, while making them aware of the possibilities of ignoring the risks related to cardiovascular problems.
“A few changes in your lifestyle such as eating healthy, avoiding alcohol and smoking can lead to a major impact on your heart heath”, the experts add. Furthermore, the experts emphasise the importance of keeping a check on the levels of cholesterol, blood pressure, triglycerides, and Body Mass Index (BMI) for ensuring a healthy heart.
“This World Heart Day, let’s come together to battle heart risks and diseases and make a difference to our cardiovascular health. Let’s put our heart, mind, and soul into adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle and spreading awareness about the same”, said a statement by official spokesperson at AMRI Hospitals, hospital in Eastern India.