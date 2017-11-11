SHARP launches portable car air purifier (IG-GC2) with Plasmacluster technology

The purifier fits into the cup holder, has no recurring cost and doubles up as a personal air steriliser

New Delhi, November 10, 2017– In yet another innovation to expand the benefits of Plasmacluster technology for in- car applications, Sharp announced the launch of portable Car Purifier IG-GC2. The IG-GC2 equipped with Plasmacluster technology works by dispatching the ions to each and every corner of the car, thus reaching out to the source of the hidden smell in the mat, ceiling, seat covers and dashboard; destroying them not only form the air, but even from the surface. Additionally, the washable PM10 filter ensures that most road dust particles that penetrate the AC filter can also be trapped which makes our drive safe and pleasurable. The most significant part of this marvel from Sharp is no recurring cost and can be used for up to 19000 hours or 10 years.

With the handy front-tilt cylindrical design and adjustable louver angle, the IG-GC2 comes with 2-port USB car adapter to charge the device. The purifier also combats the dangers posed by exposure to VOCs, PBDEs and phthalates in your car. It weighs approximately 265g (excluding accessories) and has a capacity of approximately 3.6m3 applicable for high-density. It has an approximate ion density of 75,000/25,000/7,000 ions/cm3 with a 3 (Turbo/Med/Low) operation mode. With the quiet design and standard air flow, the purifier is barely audible even in a hybrid car.

Plasmacluster Technology can best be described as the next generation of Air Purifiers. They work by using an electrical discharge to create both Positive and Negative ions, which are then surrounded in water and then released into the air. This process can clean the air and surface from irritants including dust, fungi, viruses, pollen, smell, gases and mould apart from improving skin texture. These high density Plasmacluster have been proven to be safe and effective by 28 independent labs. Sharp’s Plasmacluster technology has already earned accolades when it announced the sales of 70 million units, the highest in air purifications.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Shuvendu Mazumdar, National Manager- SHARP Air Purifier Business said: “The beer glass design makes it easy to handle and the colour options of Champagne Gold & Black makes it perfect to compliment the car décor. The built and design speaks about Japanese commitment towards quality. The fan is placed on the level with the air suction channel to allow effective flow of air into the cabin. One may adjust the fan speed from low, medium to high depending on the size of the car and the intensity of the smell. Thankfully, we can now stop using perfumes and depend on the Sharp IG-GC2E to make our drive pleasurable.”

Also present at the launch event, Dr Vivek Nangia –Director of Pulmonology Division at Fortis New Delhi said: “While casually asking few of my friends about the first problem which comes to their mind inside a car, 99% of the people mentioned ‘Smell’. Probably that is the reason why most people use perfumes to hide them. I would like to remind that perfumes only add to the problems and can be harmful in a small airtight space. Also, one should verify whether the air purifiers have been certified by prominent authorities for their efficacy as claimed by brands. Higher the certificates, better it is.”

The Sharp IG-GC2 is competitively priced at Rs. 12000 and is available in major cities across India through online & Offline partners. With just a monthly cleaning of filters, there is actually no running cost for up to 10 years; this product is value for money considering the time spent inside our cars.

About Sharp:

Founded in the year 1912, as a private company in Tokyo by Tokuji Hayakawa, SHARP is dedicated to improving the quality of life through the use of cutting-edge technology with a commitment to innovation, quality, value and design. For over 100 years, SHARP, the Japanese giant has designed and offered original products which changed the lifestyle and wellbeing of millions across the world.

SHARP Business Systems (India) Limited has a nationwide presence across major India cities, with a strong network of around 500 dealers. Currently the brand has three categories of products in the market – Purification Products, Digital Multifunction Devices and Professional LCD Monitors. SHARP is the market leader in the Air Purifier segment in India.