Sharp and Ingram Micro form Strategic Alliance to address the thinly tapped Air Purifier segment

The alliance to follow Sharp’s aim of reaching out to the latent potential of Indian Market

New Delhi, December 2017: Sharp, the global leader in innovative air purification devices and Ingram Micro, the world’s largest wholesale technology distributor, today announced their India specific strategic alliance to further extend exclusive benefits of Sharp’s Plasmacluster technology to the vast Indian populace suffering from the perils of respiratory problems. This alliance brings together Sharp’s high end air purification technology with Ingram Micro’s extensive network of 16000 channel partners to address the latent need of certified and proved air purifiers in India.

Despite air pollution becoming a yearlong menace, the adoption of air purifiers is still lacking the desired pace. With 1.2 million deaths being linked to air pollution very year in India, it has become pertinent that people are made aware about the demons of indoor and outdoor bad air quality. Also, many misconceptions, such as air purifiers with only HEPA filters being the ideal solution, is plaguing the buying decision of consumer. The alliance with Ingram Micro allows Sharp to educate masses about the prolonged impact of air pollution and how Sharp Air Purifiers equipped with patented Plasmacluster Technology and True HEPA are the ideal solution to fight this menace. Sharp’s Plasmacluster technology has already earned accolades when it announced the global sales of 70 million units, the highest in air purifications.

The strategic alliance for the air purifier business will help enable consumers to receive the best that the Indian air purifier industry has to offer. Under this agreement, Ingram Micro will offer the entire range of Sharp’s Air Purifiers, including popular models such as world’s first air purifier with mosquito catcher(FP-FM50E), dehumidifier(DW-E16FA- W), car air purifier(IG-GC2) and portable room purifier (FU-A28E).

Mr. Kishalay Ray, President – Sharp Consumer Business said,” Our alliance brings two of the world’s trusted technology brands together to bring world class products to consumers across India. Customers will receive Air Purifying solutions certified by 28 global labs and that no Indian suffering from air pollution will remain devoid from accessing our quality products.”

Together, Sharp and Ingram Micro intend to achieve accelerated adoption of air purifiers with high end purification technology with improved air quality for the entire family. Also, with extensive network of Ingram Micro, Sharp is confident of achieving its target turnover of INR 500cr from its air purifier business by 2020

Mr. Jaishankar Krishnan, Sr. Vice President and Chief Executive Ingram Micro India said,” It’s a perfect synergy between the two brands in terms of business philosophy and market leadership. Most air purifiers in the market restrict themselves to HEPA, missing the holistic approach needed for indoor air quality. Our partnership with Sharp will bring global standards of air purification to the Indian consumers”.

Typically, indoor air is more polluted than outdoor air, Indian consumers must find an immediate remedy with the help of superior technology available in the market. Plasmacluster Technology is the most effective means of getting impeccable air quality that works by using an electrical discharge to create both Positive and Negative ions, which are then surrounded in water and then released into the air. This process can clean the air and surface from irritants including dust, fungi, viruses, pollen, smell, gases and mould apart from improving skin texture.

About Sharp:

Founded in the year 1912, as a private company in Tokyo by Tokuji Hayakawa, SHARP is dedicated to improving the quality of life through the use of cutting-edge technology with a commitment to innovation, quality, value, and design. For over 100 years, SHARP, the Japanese giant has designed and offered original products which changed the lifestyle and wellbeing of millions across the world.

SHARP Business Systems (India) Limited has a nationwide presence across major India cities, with a strong network of around 500 dealers. Currently the brand has three categories of products in the market – Purification Products, Digital Multifunction Devices and Professional LCD Monitors. SHARP is the market leader in the Air Purifier segment in India.

About Ingram Micro:

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead.