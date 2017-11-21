Pebble Launches ELITE Headphones: Unmatched Sound Effect without the Wires

Immerse yourself into the world of music with every beat with Pebble’s new HD Stereo foldable headphones

New Delhi, November 20, 2017 – Pebble, an established brand in stylish, premium, durable and affordable mobile accessories in India, today announced the launch of ELITE, an A-class& chic pair of Headphones to flaunt around wherever you go, without the wires. Promising an immersive & unparalleled music experience to users, ELITE resets the expectations of fitness freaks, globetrotters and audiophiles when it comes to wireless music.

Crafted by tech experts and Powered by Bluetooth 4.0with HD 40mm Sound Drivers, ELITE wireless headphones come with a brilliant feature set. The around-ear cushion design ensures comfort and the Hi-fidelity, unrivalled sound quality rocks your day with music, kills the boredom while travelling and adds a punch to your workout session.

Lightweight, foldable and portable, these pair of headphones can be easily transported and stored anywhere one feels like. Advanced features include a high-quality built-in microphone, intuitive on board controls and 3.5mm AUX port that comes along with a cable to connect even if you are on low battery. In addition to offering hands-free calls via a quick and stable connection with your Bluetooth enabled devices like Smartphones, Tablets, PCs as well as TVs within 33 feet (10m effective range), ELITE also supports music for 4-6 hours (backed by a rechargeable lithium ion battery) at a stretch.

According to Ms. Komal Agarwal, Director Marketing, Pebble, “ELITE features around-ear design without the wires and unbeatable sound quality. We believe in gifting experiences to people through products that are premium in quality, design, durability and performance at a price that no other product with such a robust feature set offers in the market. The team is confident that this product will address the needs of diverse consumers who are looking at a product that is premium and delivers outstanding performance at an affordable price. And, ELITE is the product.”

The cushioned Ear-Cups and the adjustable Padded headband give extra comfort and firm grip to one’s ears. At 20-20kHzof frequency response range, this gadget offers crisp and clear sound, thus providing a beautiful listening experience which makes it the ultimate on-the-go choice for audiophiles.

Available in classic shades of Military Green and Black, ELITE is affordably priced at Rs. 2750and can be purchased from Pebblecart.com and the other ecommerce platforms like Flipkart & Amazon.

About Pebble:

Pebble, a pioneer in power banks and branded mobile accessories, was launched in 2013, and is already among the top few brands for Mobile Accessories in the country. It boasts of a vast product range that includes power banks, chargers, cables, charging cases, BT speakers, headphones, headsets, earphones, OTG pen drives, fitness bands and VR headsets. Pebble recently won the award for the most innovative accessories in 2016. With a current portfolio of more than 60 SKUs, Pebble has an extremely high y-o-y growth rate and aims to become the industry leader by 2018.