NTL Lemnis launches energy efficient “Pharox Flare Plus Flood Lights”

NTL Lemnis, the leading LED Lighting Solutions Company, has added a range of flood lights to its energy efficient product portfolio, with the launch of “Pharox Flare Plus flood light”.

The Pharox Flare Plus flood lights are available in four wattages: 40W, 80W, 120W, 160W. These professional range floodlights will fill a very wide gap that existed in meeting optimal lighting requirements that were energy efficient too.

The Pharox Flare Plus, in 40 W and 80 W are general lights suitable for various functions like high lighting, area lighting, and indoor lighting, generally at areas such as airports and atriums. The 120 W and 160 W are more tuned for Crane lighting, Light Towers, etc and are therefore suited for Industrial and Outdoor lighting applications, etc.

The Pharox Flare Plus flood lights are elegantly & intelligently designed luminaires with a modular approach towards lighting design and its requirements. With four wattages and three beam spreads to select from, the Pharox Flare Plus flood lights are powerful luminaires to cater to various applications. Its robust construction using aluminium extrusion and a polycarbonate lens plate makes it a sturdy luminaire for outdoor applications as well.

“The Pharox Flare Plus range of flood lights are a welcome addition to our product portfolio for the professional range and we are sure that our customers in the B2B and institutional segment will appreciate it. This modular range with a lifetime of 50,000 hours will provide a very welcome and energy efficient alternative to our professional range of floodlights, in an aesthetically pleasing and sturdy casing”, says Tushar Gupta, Executive Director, NTL Lemnis.

The concept of Modularity and external driver in flood lights is a USP for each Pharox Flare Plus. Each module is of 40W, and therefore any incremental increase will mean larger number of modules, which are independent, leading to robustness and add a fail safe mechanism, wherein even in case of failure of one, the others will work. This makes it risk free and good for safety purposes. An external driver helps in better maintenance and therefore the flood-light offers a hassle free upkeep.

The Pharox Flare Plus flood light is available across North, West and South India at select distributors the MRP of Rs. 5200 for 40W, Rs. 10,400 for 80W, Rs.15,600 for 120W and Rs.20,800 for 160 W.

NTL Electronics India Limited :

NTL began its operations in the year 1993 and started its lighting journey in the year 2002. With an annual turnover of Rs. 470 Crore (2016-2017), NTL is one of the leading lighting electronics manufacturing companies in India. Today NTL works with who’s who of the lighting industry in India. In 2010, a Private Equity firm, CX Partners, picked up a 20% stake in the company.

The lighting journey for NTL in 2002 began with manufacturing of CFL ballasts. NTL has played a pivotal role in making high end electronic ballasts especially suited to the Indian lighting conditions. NTL has been a frontrunner in converting CFL lamps to HPF (High Power Factor) as well as redesigning them to make them more cost efficient. The first LED lamp in India was developed and manufactured by NTL in 2009.

At NTL, the manufacturing capability has also grown significantly, keeping pace with the growth in development process. Today NTL as a group has 4 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread over 3.5 lakh square feet with a combined capability to manufacture over 5 Mn LED products per month. The facilities are spread across Noida, Roorkee and Dehradun.

NTL’s biggest strengths are its development and manufacturing capabilities. Both the manufacturing and development activities for clients are undertaken at NTL and as a result, time to market for new products is not very long. This capability allows NTL to give a large range of customised products to its customers in the quickest possible time. Today, the product portfolio of NTL comprises of electronic control gears, transformers, ballasts, luminaires, retrofit CFLs, LEDs and LED drivers.

For more information, please visit: www.ntlelectronics.com

About NTL Lemnis:

Set up in April 2012, NTL Lemnis today is a fully owned subsidiary of NTL Electronics, after the buyout of Lemnis Lighting, the Netherlands based global LED lighting innovator. NTL Lemnis designs, manufactures and sells energy efficient LED lighting solutions for Indian as well as the global audience. Lemnis Lighting is credited with creating the first LED lamp in the world and NTL manufactured the first LED lamp in India for Lemnis lighting in 2009.

NTL Lemnis exploits the global design, production and distribution strengths of both the parent companies to deliver innovative solutions for Home & Commercial lighting globally. NTL Lemnis primarily focuses on the geographical markets of India, Europe and Africa with company offices in India, Netherlands and South Africa.

NTL Lemnis produces and markets a complete range of energy efficient LED lighting products under the umbrella of the acclaimed Lemnis brand, Pharox, globally. The company’s USP is its ability to develop and manufacture products, which are direct replacements of traditional lighting solutions, at market acceptable prices, without compromising on the quality of light.

NTL Lemnis’s primary focus in the initial phase was on the large businesses – industries that are typical energy guzzlers, such as Retail, Commercial, IT & ITeS. Today, NTL Lemnis is focused on creating an effective sales and distribution network across the country, so that its entire range, which includes a portfolio of more than 250 products, can be made available directly to the end consumer.

In addition, NTL Lemnis is a major partner to Government initiatives to make mass adoption of LED bulbs possible. NTL has distributed more than 15 million lamps through the Government initiatives till date and continues this partnership.

For more information, please visit: www.pharoxglobal.com