Nirvana Being Launches ‘The Rolls Royce of Air Purifiers’, AIRGLE in India

New Delhi, November 6, 2017: Nirvana Being, a pioneer in innovative products and solutions to protect from both indoor and outdoor air pollution, today announced the launch of two revolutionary Air Purifiers – Airgle AG600 PurePal Air Purifier and Airgle AG900 PurePal Clean Room Air Purifier. The company’s set of innovative Air Purifiers is a perfect fusion of A class performance and elegant built. Crafted by industry experts and touted as the “Rolls Royce” of Air Purifiers, Airgle is a hyper-efficient device that efficiently eliminates the harmful airborne pollutants in the indoor air we breathe.

Designed to reduce the toxic pollutants and sanitize the air indoors, Airgle Air Purifiers use cHEPA filtration which is certified to filter ultra-fine particles down to 0.3 microns. The efficiency rating of these devices is excellent, which is over 99.991%. The Titanium Pro module of the purifiers removes chemical gases and destroys harmful organisms like bacteria and viruses, while killing germs down to 0.01 microns in size.

Featuring a 35 sq. ft. cHEPA filter, 3.5 lbs of premium deep carbon blend, the AG600 is perfect for small to medium-size rooms and can bring relief to severe allergy and asthma sufferers, and those with other critical respiratory problems. Engineered specially for airborne infection control at hospitals, medical clinics and other health care facilities, the Airgle PurePal Clean Room AG900 Air Purifier features a 40 sq. ft. cHEPA filter, 6 lbs of premium deep carbon blend, along with the company’s next-generation Titanium Pro module. Stronger than plastic and lighter than steel, both the Air Purifiers offer ultimate durability with a great visual appeal. The design of the devices blend seamlessly with your interiors.

Commenting at the launch of two brand new Air Purifiers Mr Jai Dhar Gupta, Founder of Nirvana Being, said: “People aren’t aware of the fact that the air inside a typical home is usually dirtier than the air outdoors, say indoor air pollution is 5 times higher than outdoor. The two major pollutants, PM 10 – like dust, soot and pollen and PM 2.5 degrade the indoor air quality (IAQ) causing serious health implications like Asthma, Acute Respiratory Disorders etc., to kids and adults alike, in the long-term. Airgle Purifiers are the only Air Purifiers available in India that can achieve WHO safe levels of PM 2.5 under 25 ug/m3 when urban India’s levels reach 300 and beyond. They filter 40 times more than any other HEPA Air Purifier. These Air Purifiers achieve 0 on a particle counter test. Brilliantly designed, these stylish devices help you combat the alarming rate of air pollution indoors.”

The quality of air is depleting due to the intensifying level of pollution each day. According to latest research, India is home to 13 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world causing some 1.1 million premature deaths in 2015 by dangerous fine particulate matter (PM2.5). The annual mean PM2.5 levels are 12.2 times higher than the WHO prescribed safe level (i.e.10 microgram per cubic metre). Measuring less than 2.5 microns, PM 2.5 can enter the bloodstream and settle in the lungs, which can lead to Cancer of Larynx, Nasopharynx, Lung, and Leukaemia, Cardiovascular and Respiratory Illnesses.

Airgle AG600 PurePal Air Purifier and Airgle AG900 PurePal Clean Room Air Purifier is priced competitively at Rs. 94,990.00 and Rs. 134,990, respectively. Available on the company’s retail site – nirvanabeing.com, these Air Purifiers facilitate in breathing clean and pollution free air indoors, thus ensuring a healthy life. Nirvana Air Quality Consultants are also at hand to conduct free demonstrations, on site.

About Nirvana Being:

Nirvana Being and its team have been at the forefront of not only raising awareness but also presenting various protective products and solutions that can purify your micro environment, while we work on broader change.

Through our offerings, we are looking to protect our patrons from the perils of air pollution whether they are outdoors, in their car, or in their home/office. We are always working on solutions that are environmentally friendly and show our adopters a more sustainable path.

We have already delivered on our promise of Better Health Today for thousands of consumers and businesses in India. We have already served prominent global companies such as NASA, Marriott, Deutsche Telecom, Bennett Coleman, Birla Group, Fab India and more.