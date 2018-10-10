Nimish Dwivedi’s book ‘Marketing Chronicles’ popular amongst business students and marketing professionals alike

Consumer marketing and financial services veteran Nimish Dwivedi ‘s book ‘Marketing Chronicles’ has become a bestseller amongst marketing books on sites like Amazon India since its release in October 2017. The well compiled book on consumer insights helps to understand the chronological evolution of consumer behaviour & related marketing innovations. The characterization of markets with marketing techniques in the book has found its appeal amongst MBA students and practitioners of marketing alike.

Filled with concepts explained through real examples and cases, the book focuses on insights, ideas and informative observations. Written in an easy to read and engaging manner, the book covers a vast spectrum of marketing subjects ranging from branding concepts to unique media strategies to segmentation to the power of measurement and metrics.

Vishwas Patel -Chairman of the Payments Council of India, Executive Director on the board of Infibeam Avenues Ltd and founder of CC Avenues -India’s leading payment gateway says –

“This book is a must read for all marketing practitioners. It is very easy to complicate concepts but the challenge is to simplify them. Nimish has not only demystified concepts but has also provided relevant and real examples to make this book a great read. He has also split the marketing domain into two landmark phases the pre- Smartphone era and the current post Smartphone era where all the rules of conventional marketing have changed ”

Dr. Parag Amin Dean of Marketing at SIES College of Management Studies in Mumbai says –

“I highly recommend this book to every marketer and to every student of sales & marketing. It provides deep insights into local and global marketing success stories in a simple and lucid manner. Being a part of the marketing faculty, I found this book very useful in terms of connecting theory with practice.”

Anaggh Desai – expert in digital and retail marketing, CEO Happipress, ex CEO of Bombay Store and ex MD Damas India says –

“An insightful look at marketing over a span of 20 years by Nimish. This book is not only a useful chronicle but is also a breezy and fun read.”

Marketing Chronicles – A Compendium of Global and Local Marketing Insights from the Pre -Smartphone and Post – Smartphone Eras is available at leading bookstores and on ecommerce sites like Amazon India for just Rs. 199. The Kindle version is available for just Rs. 99.

About the Author:

Nimish V. Dwivedi is a consumer marketing and financial services professional who has observed the changing and emerging landscape of marketing through living and working in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE and Vietnam, besides always observing India outside in. Having graduated with a marketing major from one of India’s top business schools – Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Nimish has had the privilege of working with and learning from some of the best marketing professionals in the industry. Starting his career fresh out of campus as an Executive Trainee at Asian Paints, Nimish has worked in senior leadership roles at Citibank, Standard Chartered, Paypal, Mashreq Bank and is currently the Business Director Cards and Payments at VP Bank – FE Credit based in Vietnam. Nimish’s articles on marketing and strategy have been published in Asian Wall Street Journal, Business Standard, Business Line, Brand Equity and other leading publications.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nimish-dwivedi-b278594/

https://www.amazon.in/Marketing-Chronicles-Compendium-Pre-Smartphone-Post-Smartphone/dp/1947949152/

Media Contacts: media@bookpr.in