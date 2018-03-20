Most Credible Brands Recognized By the India Best Brand Series and Awards 2018

New Delhi, March 18, 2018 – India Best Brand Series and Awards the most credible business platform and awards today announced the most influential brands for its 2018 series at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. In total 15 Brands were recognized for their excellence based on Brand Audit, Consumer Mapping, and Jury Ratings. The event further saw the launch of Astroarmy an AI-based revolutionary astronomy software confirming scientific integration for the most accurate results.

IBB Awards were inaugurated by its chief guest, Shri Vijay Goel, Honourable Minister of State (Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation) along with prominent dignitaries including Shrimati Ritu Goel (Poetess and Social Activist), Dr. Satish Chandra Dwivedi (MLA, ITWA), Guru Dev Vashist (Founder Astroarmy) Mr. Sanjay Suri (Actor and Producer) and Shahnaz Husain who came and graced this special occasion.

IBBA recognized brands from varied verticals including Real Estate, FMCG, Banking and Finance, Startups and others. The receipt of the awards included brand names like Sobha Limited (Iconic Real Estate Brand and India Gate Basmati Rice (Trusted FMCG Brand).

List of India Best Brand Series and Awards winners for 2018:

2018 Iconic Real Estate Brand: Sobha Limited

2018 Promising Real Estate Brand (Luxury Projects): Central Park

2018 Innovative Startup (Food and Health): Drupe

2018 Promising Startup (e-commerce): Yerha.com

2018 Trusted Real Estate Brand: Godrej Properties Limited

2018 Promising Startup (Baby Care Products): Mother Sparsh

2018 Innovative Real Estate Brand: M3M India

2018 New-age Startup: The Frutsmith

2018 Trusted FMCG Brand: India Gate Basmati Rice

2018 Responsible Social Welfare Brand: Nana Nani Foundation

2018 Trusted Microfinance Brand: Muthoot Microfin

2018 Promising Housing Finance Brand: IIFL Home Loans

2018 Innovative Consumer Electronics Brand: Sharp Business Systems

2018 Innovative Consumer Technology Brand: Garmin India

2018 Promising Investment Banking Brand: Que Capital Ltd.

Commenting on the launch of India Best Brand Series and Awards (IBBA), Sudhanshu Rai, Chief Strategist IBBA said, “With India Best Brand Awards and Series, we intend to create a benchmark. We have come together to join hands with some of the biggest brands and the freshest of talent and salute their journey. The IBBA applauds the hard work that goes into creating a brand. One of the things that set IBBA apart from others is that we are here to recognize pioneers who have made a stellar difference in the Indian business landscape. This is a commemoration for those who have taken over the market by a storm.”

Prominent speakers such as Guru Dev Vashist (Founder, Astroarmy), Mr. Mani Kant Jain (Founder, Yerha.com), and Mr. Varghese Cherian (President and COO, Engineer.ai) addressed the audience and shared their leadership journeys, from what inspired them to how they reached where they have reached today. They also spoke about the changing consumer and market trends in their respective sectors.

IBB Awards further saw the launch of the revolutionary startup “Astroarmy”, an AI and machine-learning based-software to leverage the in-depth astro-science. Astroarmy is capable of delivering predictions which are almost 99.95% accurate. Commenting on the launch of Astroarmy, Founder GD Vashist said, “India Best Brand Series and Awards was an ideal platform to launch Astroarmy, we aspire to bring well-proven scientific astrological results to everyone. Through this technological innovation, we aim to equip humankind, so that they gain a multitude of lifestyle and health benefits through accurate astrological predictions.”

Astroarmy has a vision of providing financial freedom to around 12 Lac associates in the next 3 years and plans to provide learning development to Gurukul students and rehabilitate citizens free of cost, he further added.

About India Best Brand Series and Awards

IBB awards are being hailed as the most credible awards. India Best Brand Series and Awards aim to provide a credible platform for brands to launch their products and share their success stories with the world. The awards stand to recognize the strength, struggle, and journey of corporate, SMEs, and entrepreneurs.