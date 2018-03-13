India Best Brand Series & Awards Announces the Nominees of India’s Most Credible Awards

New Delhi: India Best Brand Series & Awards – India’s most credible awards have announced the list of nominees for their upcoming IBB awards. The entrants are now being evaluated on the basis of consumer ratings, jury ratings, and brand audit. IBB awards are one of a kind and highly credible – facilitating entrepreneurs, corporate houses, SMEs, and non-profit organizations for their contribution to the business world, innovation, leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, best business practices, contribution to the society, etc.

A great variety of different sectors and industries have filled their nominations and the nominees are now being judged by an esteemed panel of industry leaders and experts. India Best Brand Series & Awards judge the journey and growth of a business and aim to recognize and facilitate the most prestigious brands and dynamic entrepreneurs. The award nominees include reputed names like TATA AIA, SHARP, HDFC LIFE, GODREJ PROPERTIES, GARMIN, YERHA.COM, SOBHA LIMITED, MUTHOOT MICROFIN, VERIS, LAWRATO, and various other renowned names from diverse sectors such as banking, retail, real estate, technology, entertainment, media, NGO, and hospitality among others.

The awards are being powered by Saints Art, an acclaimed strategic communication firm serving multitude of global and Indian brands. Commenting on occasion associated, Mr. Sudhanshu Rai, Chief Strategist, India Best Brand Series & Awards said “We are proud to announce IBBA; IBBA’s credibility, vision, nomination, and selection are the factors that make them stand apart. In any trade, excellence and affordability in innovation go hand in hand. IBB awards applaud the spirit of budding entrepreneurs as well as corporate houses.”

The pivotal event is scheduled for 17th March, 2018 and will be held at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. IBB Awards has a huge support of Radio One 94.3, Saurav Beverages Private Limited, Viiking Paani, XXX Energy Drink, Pringle Kitchenware, and GD Vashist and AstroArmy. Also, eminent personalities are expected to come and grace this special occasion. The unique factor about IBB awards is their authenticity and character. India Best Brand Series & Awards intends to promote and recognize the most impactful brands, share their success stories, and celebrate their potential.

About India Best Brand Series & Awards

IBB awards are being hailed as the most credible awards. India Best Brand Series & Awards aims to provide a credible platform for brands to launch their products and share their success stories with the world. The awards stand to recognize the strength, struggle, and journey of corporate, SMEs, and entrepreneurs.