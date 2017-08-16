Grazia presented seven fabulous young fashion award 2017 winners at Lakme Fashion Week

The 7th edition of the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2017 at 6Degree Studio during Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 was a much-awaited event when seven talented winners showcased their innovative ideas.

TANIA FADTE’S MOGACHEA LABEL

Winning in the ‘Label Alert’ category Tania Fadte’s ‘Mogachea’ label launched last year was an aesthetic presentation with minimalism playing an important role. With white being the favoured colour of the collection, the line offered a characteristic style statement. There were amazing structures along with great prints that turned the not-so-simple creations into unique offerings. All the silhouettes were teamed with chokers to give a classy appeal. What was evident were the interesting block, screen and digital prints along with the natural, nostalgic, wearable quality of the garments. The stylised angarkha and the salwar kameez with polka dots and dhoti styled pants made an impression on the ramp. The designer’s flair for layers was very evident as there were a lot of layered silhouettes.

ARMAAN RANDHAWA’S EKAM LABEL

Winner in the ‘Urban Wear’ group, one of the most seasoned and experienced designers from NIFT, Mohali, Armaan Randhawa’s two seasons old ‘EKAM’ label has climbed swiftly up the fashion ladder. Apt at mixing western silhouettes with traditional Indian embroidery, the label is known for its sporty athleisure clothes, boxy oversized silhouettes splashed with motifs. The collection called ‘Beyond Evolution-Beyond Dreams’ had a very raw look with all the silhouettes in black with subtle touches of white and red. With bold prints playing a significant role hoodies were worn along with anti-fit silhouettes. Drawstring pants, slim waists, trench coats and maxi skirts were Armaan’s favourite. His youthful athleisure, modern line was high on wearability with great fabrics that had universal appeal.

MEHANDEE DUREJA’S BANJAARAN LABEL

Winning in the ‘Accessories – Footwear’ section, Mehandee Dureja’s ‘Banjaaran’ footwear label presented ‘Monster Tribe’ a collection that can be termed as wearable art. There were chunky brogues, loafers and sneakers all with Indian influences as they haute stepped on the ramp. With tribal prints as the main highlight of this collection, all the silhouettes had dark tones of blues, greens and mustards. Reflecting the beauty of the tribal motifs, the outfits had a very controlled form. Using tie-dyed leather and ikat textiles with indigenous touches, the handcrafted shoes had a global look that was edgy yet tribal in nature. All the footwear has always been made to measure with mix and match fabric options.

NAUSHAD ALI’S PERSONAL LABEL

Winning the ‘Sustainable Wear’ category, Naushad Ali’s personal label has a great fan following. A graduate from NIFT Chennai, creating women’s wear with traditional textiles in Auroville, Pondicherry, Naushad’s designs have an earthy but feminine aura about them. The textiles specifically created by him presented a fresh uncluttered look. With black as the favoured colour of the collection, there were a lot of white and red stripes. From cowl necks to overcoats the designer explored a variety with each silhouette better than the other. Saris have been always been Naushad’s passion, which he turned into apparel that was eye-catching, innovative but very wearable.

SOUMODEEP DUTTA’S PERSONAL LABEL

Winner in the ‘Indi Cool’ Group, Soumodeep Dutta from NIFT Delhi, ensured that his label is steeped in age-old Bengali ethos. There were soft sheer muslins and lots of Kantha embroidered fabrics; while his pre-stitched saris were woven in the far off villages of Murshidabad and Bandhaman. Putting minimal embellishments, the designer’s collection called ‘Mem Sahib’ let the fabrics talk. All the silhouettes had a profusion of triangular appliqués in red that complemented well with the pure whites. Balloon sleeves, cold shoulders with pin tucks on the sleeves, gave the collection an edgy and intriguing Indo-traditional appeal. Soumodeep’s garments had multiple possibilities and exhibited an interesting merger of men’s wear detailing with feminine touches.

ADITI SHARMA’S GREYTONE LABEL

Winning the ‘Accessories – Jewellery’ category Aditi Sharma’s label ‘Greytone’ concentrated on concrete for her very bold nominal but experimental jewellery, which she discovered in Budapest. Each piece of jewellery made its own statement appeal when worn on simple silhouettes that were classy yet chic. There were impressive geometric shapes but the lines were clean with textures and neutral tones. Merging concrete in the right weight, Aditi has exploited the medium perfectly for her handcrafted jewellery.

GAURAV KHANIJO’S KHANIJO LABEL

Hitting the top spot as the winner in the ‘Men’s Wear’ category, Gaurav Khanijo’s label ‘Khanijo’ launched in 2015 has made rapid strides in the fashion industry. The collection called ‘State of Nature’ was dapper and ideal for daylong elegance. His bundgalas, linen shirts and biker jackets are quite iconic. Black and rust orange were fused together with buttons alongside the knees that gave them a very classy look. Cowl necks were teamed up with leather jackets with discreet detailing. Gaurav concentrated on the 4F’s – Fit, Fabric, Finish and Functionality in his collection, which was very evident in the perfect presentation of the garments. His innovative touches like churidars with pockets have been great hits with the stronger sex.