Digitek launches two new ultra-high capacity portable Power Banks

Massive in power but not in size, DIP 12000 PLB & DIP 10000 PLDareperfect for emergency power back-up

New Delhi, November 21, 2017 –Digitek, an Indian market leader in Photographic & Smartphone accessories has announced the launch of two premium Power Banks- Digitek Instant Power DIP 12000 PLB (12,000mAh capacity) and DIP 10000 (10,000mAh capacity) PLD. An amalgamation of performance and style, these high capacity power banks are designed to ensure that your devices never run out of charge.

Boasting a sleek, compact exterior, the two devices works for at least 500 cycles. When not in use, they remain charged for a month after a full charge. Equipped with Li-Polymer batteries, that can be charged fully in 5-6 hours. There are four LED indicators that indicate the remaining power status of the gadget, which makes it convenient for users.

Commenting on the launch of the Power Bank series, Mr. Amit Kumar Saraff, Managing Director, IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd. said:said: “We are excited to launch two new Power Banks that packs huge capacity in a slim, elegant body. Crafted in style by Digitek’s technical experts, these super powerful gadgetspromise excellent power back up. Portable, sturdy and an excellent solution to replenish the battery of smart devices and music players on the move, these power banks will surely impress you.”

Digitek Instant Power DIP 10000 PLD has a single DC 5.0V 2000mA input port and two output with DC 5V-1000mA and DC 5V-2100mA current. It measures 69X14X136mm and weighs 190 gms that makes it extremely light and highly portable. Whereas, the DIP 12000 PLB Power Bank has a DC 5V-2000mA dual input port – Micro & Lightning along with dual output of DC 5V-1000mA and DC 5V-2100mA.With the net weight of 205 gms and dimensions of 64.5X14.5X132.5mm, it is slightly bigger than the former but can be easily carried along.

Compatible with all iOS and Android devices, it can charge iPads, iPhone, smartphones, mobiles and even, MP3/MP4 players. For device safety system, these highly efficient power banks are manufactured with multiple safety protection system and come with an optional direct iphone charging slot as well as connector.

Digitek Instant Power DIP 12000 PLB is affordably priced at MRP of Rs. 2995. Whereas, the Digitek Instant Power DIP 10000 PLD for Rs. 2495 The Power Banks can be purchased from various Mobile Accessories & Electronics outlets and other e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, etc.

About Digitek:

Digitek, an Indian market leader in Photographic & Smartphone accessories was launched in 2007 by IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd. The company’s expertise lies in introducing high-quality innovative products with a flawless design at a competitive market price. Being a “customer centric” brand, Digitek understands the changing needs of customers and strives hard to enrich their lives with technological advancements and superior quality of service.

Digitek’s extensive range of products include Chargers for Smartphones, Car, Digital Cameras, DSLR’s, Camcorders & Video Cameras; Li-ion Batteries, Power Banks, Cables, Earphones, Headphones – Bluetooth & Wired, Bluetooth Speakers, and Card Readers. All of its products are compliant with international standards such as CE, ROHS, UL, etc. and have been registered under CRS scheme of BIS as introduced by the Government of India.