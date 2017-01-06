Youth offers a lot of possibility

Nowadays, a lot of young people are taking to yoga and meditation. Youth means it is humanity in the making. Yet to become, they are on the way; this is a tremendous possibility.

Because they are in the making, they can shape themselves whichever manner they want, and youth comes with a tremendous amount of energy. So, that is the time when they can construct themselves, into either most beautiful human beings or into ugly human beings, into a tremendous possibility or a disaster.

When there are a few youth in the family, the older people are nervous, because the possibility of this youth becoming a wonderful human being and the possibility of him becoming a total disaster are right there every day staring at you. This causes fear in the older people because it is still in the making. So a young person means that he is still willing to change, which is a wonderful possibility. Tremendous energy and intelligence flowers with youthfulness. At the same time, their intelligence could get hijacked by their hormones; that is the main problem with youth.

Suddenly they can’t think any other way. If only youth are taught not to shun this thing, it is a part of their life, but if they have the necessary awareness to stay a little beyond it, if they have the necessary awareness to handle these compulsions within themselves with a little more consciousness and awareness, they are a great possibility. Otherwise, youth can be very, very compulsive. If they become a little more conscious, we have a great future for this humanity.

In the Indian culture, there was a huge investment towards human consciousness in the past, but today it is gone and in many ways, we are trying to bring it back. That has not been done unfortunately, but we are hoping it is going to happen.

