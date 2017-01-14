Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:– Investment of your funds in proper channel will be your first task today. Court matters will get solved out. In politics your work will get highlighted.

Taurus:– There may be some misunderstanding with your superiors which you must handle with care to avoid unwanted results. So it’s better to follow diplomacy in workplace and do not involve yourself in office politics.

Gemini:- Your health may also be affected because of mental anxieties. You should give service of some kind to others to avoid self-destructive tendencies. Storm in cup of tea with your spouse is likely.

Cancer:- You must not be experimenting anything’s today at your work place to complete your assignments or projects they might be wrong. Small quarrels might occur at home.

Leo:- Departmental transfer is likely in job. Financial and marketing people will be more successful. Thoughtfully take decision while trading in stock. Be cautious while on wheels.

Virgo:- You should avoid getting aggressive with your superiors. It would be better to use your own skill and caliber other than thinking of taking help from others.

Libra:- Backing from your parents or loved ones will help you to grow your business. Investment for longs term will be beneficial. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Scorpio:- You may come in contact of some political personalities but you will not be benefited by these acquaintances in a big way so it is better to not give more time to activities related to it.

Sagittarius:– You can expect a good rise in the financial condition of your family which automatically will lead to a happy atmosphere in the family. Bright opportunities will knock your door

Capricorn:– The concrete and sustained work phase continues but some small wind or storm may affect your health and bring hurdles in your steady progress. Travelling will be hectic today.

Aquarius:- Children will bring joy and there could be happy moments like a child doing well in studies or sports. Writers will get new ideas for their script. Trading in stock market will be profitable today.

Pisces:- Keep yourselves as much away from stocks and shares as you can, else it may seem as if you have burnt your fingers in fire. Those planning for a vacation abroad should now pack your bags and be ready to make a move.