Yoga originated from Adiyogi

In ancient times, India did not exist as one country, but still it was considered as one entity which was called Bharat Varsha. Its people were not of the same religion, race or language; they did not worship the same gods, nor were they politically one. But still the land south of the Himalayas was referred to as Bharat Varsha. So somewhere, there was some sense of unity, because of the common spiritual ethos they carried in them.

Spiritual ethos means, no matter what you are doing, whatever is the nature of your activity, whether you are a king or a peasant, whatever is the nature of your activity, there is only one ultimate goal for everybody – liberation. Even today, even the simplest farmer in this country will talk about mukti. This is a result of the phenomenal amount of spiritual work done in this country. One person who is largely responsible for this, who is of paramount significance in shaping the human consciousness, is Shiva.

In the yogic culture, Shiva is not known as a god, but as the first guru or the Adi Guru. He is the Adiyogi or the first yogi. Out of his realization he became ecstatic and danced all over the mountains or sat absolutely still. All the Gods who saw him saw something was happening to him that they themselves did not know. They felt that “we are missing out on something.” When they finally got him to teach the method, Shiva expounded various types of depending on the level of preparedness of the person sitting in front of him.

The first part of Shiva’s teaching was to Parvathi, his wife. It was taught in a certain intimacy. In great detail and in very gentle ways, Shiva expounded the ways of yoga to the Devi. The yoga sutras of Shiva are such that in almost every sutra, he refers to Devi as the resplendent one, the gracious one, the beautiful one. So this teaching transpired between two people with utmost intimacy. Intimacy should not be understood as sexuality. Intimacy means there is no resistance. This person is absolutely open to whatever is being offered.

The second set of yoga teachings was expounded to the Sapta Rishis, or the first seven sages. This happened at the banks of Kantisarovar at Kedarnath. This is where the world’s first yoga program happened. When we say “yoga,” you should not think of twisting your body, holding your breath or things like that. We are not talking about a particular exercise or technique. We are talking about the very science of creation and how to take this piece of creation – you – to its ultimate possibility. We are looking for great mastery over fundamental processes of life, the very process of creation and dissolution. It does not matter at what level of evolution a person is right now, for every being on planet there is a certain way. That is the advantage of yoga.

